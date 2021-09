As the name implies, all-in-one car seats are designed for children from birth to booster-seat age. Earlier versions didn’t do well in our ratings of all-in-one-car seats because each mode showed compromises when compared with seats dedicated to specific age ranges. But this category has come a long way. Our latest tests show that some of the newest all-in-one seats are better all-around performers than previous models. And while the idea of paying for just one seat is tempting, there are still important pros and cons to weigh for a seat designed to do it all.

