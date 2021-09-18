Cougars fall to Roadrunners

KNOXVILLE — Austin-East came into Friday night's game, against Northview Academy, on a 15 game losing streak, but the Roadrunners seemed to put the past in the rearview mirror as they dominated the Cougars in every aspect of the game winning 42-8 on homecoming. The first quarter saw a competitive competition with Austin-East taking a 7-0 lead in the closing minute. The Roadrunners' defense would make two brilliant stands giving their offense the opportunity to build a 21-0 lead.