With important playoff implications in play, the Minnesota Lynx came out with a defensive intensity that demonstrated they knew what was on the table. Meanwhile the Indiana Fever, after losing by 17 against the Lynx just 2 days ago, came into the game as the lone team at the bottom of the standings. There were quite a few head scratching moments in the opening quarter by the Fever, as they botched multiple sidelines out of bounds possessions and gave up 5 turnovers in that period alone. As for the Lynx, Aerial Powers continued her offensive onslaught by pouring in game-high 8 points in a variety of ways in the first quarter alone.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO