Blue Jackets, Chinakhov off to roaring start at Traverse City Prospects Tournament
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – It hasn’t taken long for Yegor Chinakhov to feel comfortable on a smaller rink in North America. In fact, the Russian rookie is making himself right at home for the Blue Jackets after two games in the 2021 Traverse City NHL Prospects Tournament. A day after notching a goal Thursday to help Columbus open up with a victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 20-year old right wing doubled his scoring output a day later at Centre Ice Arena.www.dispatch.com
