It is no secret that Marvel has some of the most ingenious, creative, and interesting characters across all mediums of entertainment. They’ve managed to completely come in and take over the film industry with their incredible characters. Millions around the world now see these heroes as actual role models and look up to them. But it’s not just their heroes that people have taken a liking to. The Marvel Cinematic Universe villains have all came with a story. They’re not just evil for the sake of being evil. They have their drive, their ambitions, and even their dreams. It’s something that helps the audiences relate to the villains in some ways. Villains at some point in time were just regular people. They weren’t born evil. But the circumstances around them led them to believe that an evil path was a righteous path. Marvel has done an incredible job of crafting villain background stories and overall storylines. So we’re here to explore our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe Villains to date.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO