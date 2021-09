GREENTOWN — Eastern’s football team faced a test Friday when they hosted unbeaten Carroll in a Hoosier Heartland Conference showdown that ended in favor of the Comets, 33-13. The Comets (4-1 overall) improved to 3-0 in the HHC, good for sole possession of first place. All other teams have at least one league loss. The Comets also extended their HHC winning streak to 18 games. They are the two-time defending champions.