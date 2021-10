GREEN BAY — Kevin King’s illness turned out to be lingering effects of a concussion. The Green Bay Packers fifth-year cornerback, who was scratched from Sunday night’s 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers with what the team initially termed an illness, wound up being diagnosed with a concussion by the team’s medical staff and is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol. His status for this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is up in the air after he didn’t take part in practice Wednesday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO