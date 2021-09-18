CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Kia America Takes Over Primetime to Introduce All-Electric EV6 and the New Kia America Brand

By Kia America
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kia America Takes Over Primetime To Introduce All-Electric EV6 And The New Kia America Brand. IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The introduction of Kia America's first dedicated all-electric model – the all-new 2022 EV6 Crossover – continues as the brand once again partnered with the 73RD EMMY® AWARDS and NBCUniversal's America's Got Talent. The initiatives follow the May 2021 launch of the EV6 in New York City's Times Square and will continue to not only introduce the EV6 to U.S. consumers, but also introduce the transformed Kia America brand to the U.S. market through an all-new, 60-second creative campaign that debuts during the 73RD EMMY® AWARDS.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Car Brand in America

Car brand ratings are a major anchor of many research firms and media. These include significant studies from U.S. News, Consumer Reports, Edmunds, Motor Trend, Car and Driver and J.D. Power. The most recent comprehensive study of car brands comes from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, one of the most widely respected research firms in […]
CARS
thelog.com

America’s Cup Introduces New Boat for Future

NEW ZEALAND一 The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Defender Emirates Team New Zealand, the Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd, and Challenger of Record INEOS Team UK announced the introduction of a new boat to be added to America’s Cup. The one-design AC40 foiling monohull is being introduced as a new multipurpose...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CleanTechnica

Why Are e-Bikes Taking Off In North America While Electric Motorcycles Stagnate?

In a previous article, I pointed out that electric motorcycles are getting going in the United States, but under the radar as e-bikes. It used to be that there were bicycles, mopeds, and motorcycles, with fairly bright lines between these categories, but electrification is making a mess of all that, both practically and legally. There are now “bicycles” that rival motorcycles for speed (or even keep up with them in cities), and there are slow electric motorcycles that are really more of a moped.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primetime#Times Square#Kia America
just-auto.com

Mercedes reveals electric bus for South America

Mercedes-Benz do Brasil has launched the fully electric eO500U bus chassis, specially designed for Latin American cities, which will be produced in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state, from 2022. The chassis has a range of up to 250km (155 miles) and has the same plug in charger as...
CARS
TechRadar

Hyundai and Kia to launch 6 electric cars in India by 2024

India is moving towards adopting an ecosystem of zero-emission vehicles. Various states and even the central government has laid out plans to incentivize both the end consumers as well as the manufacturers to boost the adoption of electric vehicles. It is now safe to say that the market is warming...
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

If America Went All-Electric Today, How Much Energy Would We Use?

The shift to electric cars is happening rapidly, and slowly, at the same time. Automakers are shifting toward battery electric vehicles, but charging stations aren’t popping up as fast as we need them to. But for the sake of this article, let’s imagine we got our act together. If America went 100% electric today, how much energy would we be using?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
The Press

Kia Announces 2022 Sorento PHEV Pricing

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Making its North American debut just last month, the 2022 Sorento Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) is arriving in dealers now with a starting MSRP of $44,990 for the SX and an MSRP of $47,8901 for the fully loaded SX-Prestige (SX-P). Adding greater appeal, the Sorento PHEV may be eligible for a $6,587 Federal Tax Credit, as well as various state incentives, including single rider carpool lane access in California2. MSRP does not include destination and handling charge of $1,175.
BUYING CARS
FOXBusiness

Stuart Varney: Fox Business Network set to launch new primetime lineup ‘all about America's greatness’

Fox Business Network will debut a new primetime programming slate on Monday, "FBN Prime," that will feature even more Stuart Varney when "American Built" debuts at 9 p.m. ET. "The new primetime lineup is all about America's greatness and it's designed to open up our viewers to a point of view that is patriotic, pro-America and pro-capitalism," Varney told Fox News Digital. "That's what we're doing."
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Introducing KJT’s New Logo and Brand Identity

KJT is proud to announce the launch of its new brand identity, including a new visual language and updated key messaging that reinforces the brand’s core attributes: Expertise, Collaboration, Confidence, Approachability, Authenticity and Transformation. “Our business has grown a lot over the years, and we felt our brand could better...
BUSINESS
The Press

BMW: 400-Mile EV Range is Adequate

Spend any amount of time talking with friends about electric vehicles (EVs), and the subject of range anxiety is almost guaranteed to come up. One tactic automakers have taken to minimize people's worry about running out of juice is simply to make EVs with larger batteries and increase the efficiency of their plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models. But, with 400-plus-mile range EVs finally making their debut (the Lucid Air was just crowned the longest-range EV available in the United States), BMW is now saying that it won't focus on an endless arms race for more range.
CARS
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
OnYourHand

6 things to avoid when you are in New York City

Sure, we've got plenty of suggestions for things to do in New York City — whether you're looking for locals' favorite attractions, some of the most popular attractions in the city, or even some fantastic family-friendly options. Just ask us! But today, we're going to talk about things you should avoid doing in New York City. To ensure that you have the greatest vacation possible, we recommend that you learn from our errors and understand how to avoid some of New York City's most frequent tourist traps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideevs.com

2022 Kia EV6: InsideEVs First Drive And Extensive Tour

As you may already be aware, our own Kyle Conner has been spending some time in Europe thanks to IAA, as well as several other excursions. As soon as we learned that he was getting his hands on a Kia EV6, we've been eagerly awaiting his first full, in-depth test drive and tour of the upcoming electric car.
CARS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
929
Followers
23K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy