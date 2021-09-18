Kia America Takes Over Primetime to Introduce All-Electric EV6 and the New Kia America Brand
Kia America Takes Over Primetime To Introduce All-Electric EV6 And The New Kia America Brand. IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The introduction of Kia America's first dedicated all-electric model – the all-new 2022 EV6 Crossover – continues as the brand once again partnered with the 73RD EMMY® AWARDS and NBCUniversal's America's Got Talent. The initiatives follow the May 2021 launch of the EV6 in New York City's Times Square and will continue to not only introduce the EV6 to U.S. consumers, but also introduce the transformed Kia America brand to the U.S. market through an all-new, 60-second creative campaign that debuts during the 73RD EMMY® AWARDS.www.thepress.net
