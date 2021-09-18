Kia America Takes Over Primetime To Introduce All-Electric EV6 And The New Kia America Brand

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Greek God Entertainment located in Los Angeles, California is a motion picture production company that was launched in February 2015 that consists of a wide range of departments. The company along with the owner/director Abraham Lopez has worked on various professional projects from music videos, to short films, to a recent PSA collaboration with Mathew Knowles, (Music World Entertainment) and Eleanor Earl (E.L. Earl Entertainment) to spread awareness for COVID-19. Abraham Lopez being of Spanish race, a native to the San Fernando Valley, raised in Santa Clarita, has always been a go-getter and team player since childhood. He played football and graduated from Hart High School located in Newhall. He is also a college graduate with a BA with Colombia College Hollywood. Pathways is his first series in which he has carefully and passionately put thought and hard-working creativity in directing and writing this series.

