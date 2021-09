We will always, in some part of our hearts, know Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor. Her breakout role on The Office—as the chatty, pop-culture-loving employee who sought attention by any means necessary—is what first introduced most of us to Kaling's comedic talents as both an actress and screenwriter. However, Kaling has done so much since she left in 2012. She produced, wrote, and starred in her FOX TV series The Mindy Project until 2017, held the same credits for the 2019 film Late Night, and is currently the executive producer and co-writer of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. Kaling's success over the years demonstrates the growth in both her personal career and the entertainment industry at large.

