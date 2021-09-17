'I'd be looking for revenge': Former defense secretary on family killed in drone strike

The US military has admitted that a late August drone strike meant to foil an Isis-K threat mistakenly killed 10 people, all of them civilians.“It was a mistake,” a senior US official told reporters of the 29 August drone attack.Military leaders initially defended the strike. The US praised the attack, the final drone strike of the 20-year US war in Afghanistan before US troops left, for “eliminating an imminent Isis-K threat” to the Kabul airport, adding that it didn’t have indications of any apparent civilian deaths in the residential neighborhood it just hit with a missile. Mark Milley, chairman of...
