RAW: US TO TARGET RANSOMWARE GROUPS' REVENUE W/SANCTIONS

The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. plans to target ransomware groups' revenue sources with sanctions.

americanmilitarynews.com

US sanctions Russian-based cryptocurrency exchange for laundering ransomware money

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States has imposed sanctions on a Russian-based cryptocurrency exchange over its alleged role in facilitating illegal payments from ransomware attacks. The Treasury Department action on September 21 targeted SUEX, in what officials said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bitcoin.com

US Treasury Targets Crypto Exchanges in Whole-of-Government Effort to Counter Ransomware

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has taken actions targeting cryptocurrency exchanges “responsible for laundering ransoms” as part of the whole-of-government effort to counter ransomware. One cryptocurrency exchange has already been sanctioned along with related crypto addresses. “We will continue to crack down on malicious actors,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Valley National buying U.S. unit of Bank Leumi Le-Israel

Valley National Bancorp said Thursday it agreed to pay $1.15 billion in cash and stock to buy Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corp., the U.S. unit of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M., and parent company of Bank Leumi USA. The New York-based bank said the deal will broaden its technology and venture capital banking business, and create the 29th largest publicly traded U.S. bank by assets. As of June 30, Bank Leumi counted total assets of $8.4 billion, deposits of $7.1 billion, and gross loans of $5.4 billion. Valley National said the acquisition will add 7% to its 2023 earnings. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. will own more than 14% of Valley's common stock when the deal closes. Valley National shares are up 23.8% so far this year, compared to a rise of 25.9% by the Financial Select SPDR Fund .
BUSINESS
The Independent

China's Ant Group shares credit data with central bank

China’s central bank will soon have access to private credit information of hundreds of millions of users of Ant Group’s online credit service, in a move signaling more regulatory oversight of the financial technology sector. Huabei, Ant Group’s credit service, said in a statement that consumer credit data it has collected will be included in the People’s Bank of China’s financial credit information database. “The inclusion of Huabei’s credit information into the credit reporting system will help users’ credit information be more comprehensive,” Huabei’s statement read. Consumers who do not authorize the sharing of credit data with the central...
ECONOMY
securityboulevard.com

Ransomware and Targeted Attacks in the Healthcare Sector

A recent report published by SonicWall indicates that ransomware has increased by 151% in the first half of 2021, compared with the same time period in 2020. With a reported 304.7 million attempted ransomware attacks, and some of the major attacks reported so far in 2021, it’s clear that there are no signs of ransomware slowing down any time soon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
siliconangle.com

Treasury Department sanctions Suex for processing ransomware payments

The U.S. Treasury Department today sanctioned a cryptocurrency exchange for its alleged role in processing ransomware payments. The Treasury’s Officer of Foreign Assets Control said in a publication of updated ransomware advisory with a cyber-related designation that it had added Suex OTC S.R.O. (aka “Successful Exchange”) to its list of Specially Designated Nationals.
ECONOMY
internationalinvestment.net

US Treasury sanctions crypto exchange for alleged ransomware attacks

The US Treasury Department has announced for the first time that it will sanction a cryptocurrency exchange for its alleged role in laundering money from ransomware attacks. The department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has announced a blacklist of the SUEX exchange, due to allegedly having "facilitated transactions involving illicit proceeds from at least eight ransomware variants". It also said that more than 40% of the company's previous transactions are "associated with illicit actors".
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Russia’s Suex exchange faces US sanctions over alleged ransomware payments

The United States is stepping up its fight against ransomware attacks and in the latest move, federal authorities are targeting the digital currency industry with fresh sanctions. U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Russian exchange Suex in connection with its alleged role in processing payments related to ransomware attacks. The Biden administration...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Interesting Engineering

Another US Establishment Hit by Ransomware Group Operating From Russia

Ransomware attacks are originating on Russian soil, aimed at US infrastructure Ron and Patty Thomas/iStock. Iowa-based New Cooperative Inc. is the recent victim in the spate of ransomware attacks that have hit US shores in 2021. A new outfit called BlackMatter has claimed responsibility for the attacks and has demanded a $5.9 million ransom payable in cryptocurrency, Wall Street Journal reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

Biden administration sanctions cryptocurrency market to fight ransomware

The Biden administration cracked down on a cryptocurrency exchange on Tuesday to disrupt ransomware attackers using digital payments to facilitate the cyberattacks on America’s critical infrastructure. The Treasury Department announced sanctions against SUEX, a cryptocurrency exchange operating in Russia, for allegedly facilitating payments to cyber gangs. A cryptocurrency exchange is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

US gears up for sanctions on crypto ransomware payments, report says

As early as next week, the Biden administration will announce new measures, including sanctions, that will make it more difficult for hackers to seek cryptocurrency payments in ransomware attacks, according to a report Friday from The Wall Street Journal, citing "people familiar with the matter." Ransomware attacks continue to create...
U.S. POLITICS
abc17news.com

US targets 5 al-Qaida operatives in Turkey with sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Thursday against five men in Turkey suspected of providing financial and travel services to al-Qaida. The five are a mix of Turkish and Egyptian nationals who Treasury said have provided courier and other services to senior members of the organization that carried out the 9/11 attacks and other plots against the U.S. Treasury’s designation of the men freezes any assets they have under U.S. jurisdiction and shuts them out of much of the global financial system. It is part of a long-running U.S. campaign to shut down the support network for al-Qaida and interfere with their operations.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Hovde Group analyst sees regional bank M&A revival in California

Hovde Group analyst Ben Gerlinger on Friday said BayCom Corp. , Sierra Bancorp , California Bancorp and RBB Bancorp appear to be best positioned to outperform peers amid an uptick in mergers and acquisitions among banks in the California market. "Following more than a decade of under-punching rival geographies in both number of deals and total assets acquired, California-based bank M&A is once again alive and well," Gerlinger said in a research note. "More importantly, as the industry comes to grips with the necessity of bulking up asset bases in order to spread ever-increasing technology costs across a larger balance sheet, deal pricing/structure and the pro forma strategy is likely to separate the would-be winners from the rest of the pack." He views RBB Bancorp as undervalued relative to its peers because of its expected loan growth, stable net interest margin, re-acceleration of organic growth and potential M&A opportunities. California BanCorp drew praise from Gerlinger for its organic growth path and improvement in its margins. RBB Bancorp shares are up 61% so far this year and California BanCorp is up 10.9%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is up 25.6%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketWatch

GE to buy BK Medical for $1.5 billion to expand ultrasound business

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the industrial conglomerate said its Healthcare business unit was buying surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion, from Altaris Capital Partners. Boston- and Copenhagen-based BK Medical has more than 650 employees and is growing revenue in the double-digit percentage range. The deal is expected to close in 2022. "Ultrasound today forms an integral part of many care pathways, and BK Medical is a strategic and highly complementary addition to our growing and profitable Ultrasound business," said GE Healthcare Chief Executive Kieran Murphy. GE Healthcare expects BK Medical to deliver "rapid" revenue growth, as well as margin expansion and free cash flow growth. GE's stock has slipped 4.9% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.6%.
ECONOMY
