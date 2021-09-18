Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Texas Hotel

Swimming underneath a waterfall doesn’t always require a difficult hike – although that can certainly be an adventure. If you’re looking for a similar experience without the effort, just book a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites Boerne instead. This unique hotel boasts a resort-style swimming pool with its very own waterfall, so you can escape to a tropical paradise without leaving Texas.

The Texas Hill Country is among the most iconic getaway destinations in the state, with an abundance of outdoor attractions, top-rated restaurants, and other activities.

First impressions are everything, and this hotel definitely knows how to wow its guests.

Equally spacious are the guest rooms, which sleep up to four in either one king or two queen beds, plus a sofa bed.

Granite countertops and fluffy towels await you in the full bathroom, offering a spa-like experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the world.

A free, hot breakfast is served each morning in the lobby, boasting everything from scrambled eggs and sausage to cereal to freshly baked pastries.

As if the hotel wasn't impressive enough already, just wait until you see the pool.

Several more waterfalls cascade down the rocks alongside the pool, imparting even more of a tropical vibe.

An outdoor lounge features comfortable seating and a real fireplace, so you can relax by the pool after taking a dip.

Historic Boerne, named one of the "happiest small towns in America" in 2017, is in the heart of the region, and the Hampton Inn & Suites Boerne serves as the perfect jumping-off point for your adventures.The lobby is huge, with a sprawling dining area reminiscent of a five-star restaurant. It even has a brick fireplace!Upgrade to a suite, and you'll enjoy additional amenities such as a separate living area and balcony (in select rooms).After all, what's a vacation without a little R&R?Whether you plan to spend the day hiking or channel surfing, rest assured you'll be plenty fueled up.It looks like something you'd see at a fancy resort, with a massive waterfall feature spilling down into the turquoise waters.You'll feel as if you've escaped to an island paradise when you immerse yourself in the refreshing oasis.There are also poolside cabanas, lounge chairs, and picnic tables available for your use.

Nightly rates start at around $135. Click here for more information and/or to book a room.

Have you ever stayed at the Hampton Inn & Suites Boerne? If so, did you enjoy the waterfall pool? Tell us all about your experience in the comments section below, then check out our previous article to learn more about why Boerne was ranked among the happiest small towns in America.

The post Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Texas Hotel appeared first on Only In Your State .