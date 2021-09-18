CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Texas Hotel

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Texas
Only In Texas
 7 days ago

Swimming underneath a waterfall doesn’t always require a difficult hike – although that can certainly be an adventure. If you’re looking for a similar experience without the effort, just book a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites Boerne instead. This unique hotel boasts a resort-style swimming pool with its very own waterfall, so you can escape to a tropical paradise without leaving Texas.

The Texas Hill Country is among the most iconic getaway destinations in the state, with an abundance of outdoor attractions, top-rated restaurants, and other activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIqW_0c085Xre00
TripAdvisor/Management
Historic Boerne, named one of the "happiest small towns in America" in 2017, is in the heart of the region, and the Hampton Inn & Suites Boerne serves as the perfect jumping-off point for your adventures.

First impressions are everything, and this hotel definitely knows how to wow its guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBYCN_0c085Xre00
TripAdvisor/Management
The lobby is huge, with a sprawling dining area reminiscent of a five-star restaurant. It even has a brick fireplace!

Equally spacious are the guest rooms, which sleep up to four in either one king or two queen beds, plus a sofa bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dE9TL_0c085Xre00
TripAdvisor/Management
Upgrade to a suite, and you'll enjoy additional amenities such as a separate living area and balcony (in select rooms).

Granite countertops and fluffy towels await you in the full bathroom, offering a spa-like experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knXPs_0c085Xre00
TripAdvisor/Management
After all, what's a vacation without a little R&R?

A free, hot breakfast is served each morning in the lobby, boasting everything from scrambled eggs and sausage to cereal to freshly baked pastries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOKsv_0c085Xre00
TripAdvisor/Management
Whether you plan to spend the day hiking or channel surfing, rest assured you'll be plenty fueled up.

As if the hotel wasn't impressive enough already, just wait until you see the pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTYvw_0c085Xre00
TripAdvisor/Management
It looks like something you'd see at a fancy resort, with a massive waterfall feature spilling down into the turquoise waters.

Several more waterfalls cascade down the rocks alongside the pool, imparting even more of a tropical vibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCGRU_0c085Xre00
TripAdvisor/Management
You'll feel as if you've escaped to an island paradise when you immerse yourself in the refreshing oasis.

An outdoor lounge features comfortable seating and a real fireplace, so you can relax by the pool after taking a dip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDjY1_0c085Xre00
TripAdvisor/Management
There are also poolside cabanas, lounge chairs, and picnic tables available for your use.

Nightly rates start at around $135. Click here for more information and/or to book a room.

Have you ever stayed at the Hampton Inn & Suites Boerne? If so, did you enjoy the waterfall pool? Tell us all about your experience in the comments section below, then check out our previous article to learn more about why Boerne was ranked among the happiest small towns in America.

The post Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Texas Hotel appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Texas

Only In Texas

