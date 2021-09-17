Piers, Humeida Lead Cross Country Teams With Strong Showings At FSU Open
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Osman Humeida (South Riding, Va./Freedom HS/Virginia Tech) placed 44th and Karley Piers (Falmouth, Maine/Falmouth HS) placed 76th overall to lead the FGCU men's and women's cross country teams, respectively, at the highly competitive FSU Open on Friday morning. The event featured some of the top programs from around the country and saw nearly 600 student-athletes competing between the men's and women's races.fgcuathletics.com
Comments / 0