Randy Bermudez made his presence felt in the second half Friday with a 51-yard run and two touchdowns as East Boston defeated host Brighton, 40-16, at Daly Field. East Boston (2-0) opened the second half by recovering a kickoff that had been touched by Brighton (1-1), giving it a start at Brighton’s 26. The Jets went on to score on that drive and twice more after that before the Bengals scored with 1:17 remaining.