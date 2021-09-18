Council to extend COVID emergency ordinance

At last Monday’s regular meeting the Nome Common Council approved in first reading the extension of the Emergency Ordinance that “authorizes the Nome Common Council to direct the City Manager to take necessary actions to reduce the impact and spread of COVID-19.” The current emergency authorization sunsets on Sept. 27 and with the adoption of its extension, the ordinance would expire on January 31, 2022. The ordinance will go into second reading and public comment during the next Council meeting on Sept. 27. Councilman Doug Johnson asked whether the emergency declaration is still necessary. “Yes,” said City Manager Glen Steckman. “It’s nice to have just in case.” Steckman said the city’s message is to encourage booster vaccination shots and testing at the airport. However, rapid tests are hard to come by due to the explosion of COVID cases in the rest of the nation. Tests take about 72 hours to be analyzed as they are sent out to the state lab. Testing at the airport is no longer mandated but optional for travelers arriving in Nome.