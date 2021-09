Mayor Bill de Blasio has tapped Anita Laremont to take on two new roles: City Planning Commission chair and director of the Department of City Planning. Laremont, who has served as executive director of the Department of City Planning since 2018, succeeds Marisa Lago, who earlier this month was nominated by President Biden for a position at the Department of Commerce. The chair is the top position at City Planning, and is always held in tandem with the director role. The department’s executive director, who is selected by the chair, oversees day-to-day operations and department staff. It has not yet been determined who will succeed Laremont as executive director.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO