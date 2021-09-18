CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Astronauts Have Used Bacteria to Extract Useful Metals out of Rocks

By Andy Tomaswick
Universe Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory has viewed mining as a job that requires a lot of heavy machinery and physical labor. Pulling valuable material out of the ground has been necessary for human progress for thousands of years. That progress has led to an alternative method of getting those resources out of the Earth or other celestial bodies. The new technique relies on a symbiotic life partner that has co-habited with us for millennia – bacteria. A recent experiment conducted by ESA’s Biorock investigation team shows that this process – known as “biomining” – might be the most effective way to collect some materials in space.

www.universetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Finally Found? What Scientists Claim

Dark Energy has been puzzling astrophysicists for a long time. They found out that the mysterious form of energy exists without knowing what exactly is it and what characteristics does it have. Dark energy is known as the driving force behind the accelerated expansion of the Universe. Thanks to a...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Esa#Ree#Cupriavidus#Iss#Kubik#Ames Research Center#Spingomonas
dailygalaxy.com

AI Reveals Alien-Planet Signals Buried in NASA Spacecraft Data

Perhaps someday in the near future the first signal from an alien intelligence will be detected by artificial intelligence. The future of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for finding exoplanets hidden in datasets was paved by one such algorithm developed by the University of Texas at Austin in partnership with Google in 2019 to probe the entire Kepler 2 data set of approximately 300,000 stars. The method is equally applicable to Kepler’s successor planet-hunting mission, TESS, which launched in April 2018.
TECHNOLOGY
Universe Today

The Moon was Pummeled Even Harder by Asteroids Than it Looks

The Moon’s pitted surface tells a tale of repeated impacts over a long period of time. While Earth’s active geology erases most evidence of impacts, the Moon has no mechanism that can do the same. So there it sits, stark evidence of an impact-rich past. The visible record of lunar...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Astronauts on the ISS are using augmented reality apps to help with repairs

Space technology is complicated. Whether it’s a crewed spaceship or a large structure like the International Space Station (ISS), when astronauts need to maintain or replace certain components it’s never a simple task. Currently, repairs like those performed on the ISS are overseen by staff on the ground, who have access to all the schematics and information about the components and instruct astronauts on what to do, one step at a time.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
Bolivar Commercial

'Area Journey' exhibition has pieces used on the Moon electronic canned food on astronaut

At 2010, I had the opportunity to visit a National Room and Atmosphere Museum, in Buenos Aires, USA. The feeling of seeing the Mercury capsule A friendly relationship 7 with its apparent speed-oxidized electronic screws plates is still vivid. the orbit of an electronic Earth do some complete detour zero planet in 1962 months later on Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagrin performing a first spaceflight, in 1962 , giving the lead to the Unio Sovieta in the space race in the middle of the Cold War. In my eyes, the capsule used by American astronaut Ruben Glenn looked more like a giant washing machine.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Using Astronaut Blood and Space Dust To Make Cosmic Concrete – For Affordable Housing on Mars

Transporting a single brick to Mars can cost more than a million British pounds – making the future construction of a Martian colony seem prohibitively expensive. Scientists at The University of Manchester have now developed a way to potentially overcome this problem, by creating a concrete-like material made of extra-terrestrial dust along with the blood, sweat, and tears of astronauts.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Martian Cities Could Be Built Using Astronauts’ Blood And Space Dust

Finding suitable building materials presents a major obstacle to plans to colonize space, but a solution may lie in the blood of astronauts. No one is planning to sacrifice brave explorers to build cities on other worlds, but it still sounds a lot like space vampires. Transporting heavy materials into...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Astronomers See Carbon-Rich Nebulae Where Planets are Forming

Understanding the birth of a planet is a challenging puzzle. We know that planets form inside clouds of gas and dust that surround new stars, known as protoplanetary disks. But grasping exactly how that process works – connecting the dots between a dust cloud and a finished planet – is not easy. An international team of astronomers is attempting to unlock some of those secrets, and have recently completed the most extensive chemical composition mapping of several protoplanetary discs around five young stars. Their research allows them to begin to piece together the chemical makeup of future exoplanets, offering a glimpse into the formation of new alien worlds.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

By Using Dashcams and Security Cameras, Astronomers Were Able to Track Down the Location of a Meteorite

OK, all you meteorites that are falling to Earth … You are being watched!. The ever-expanding use of security cameras, doorbell cams and vehicle dashcams have increased the number of fireballs that have been spotted streaking across the skies. And sometimes, all that visual data provides the side benefit of allowing rocks from space to be tracked and found.
SCIENCE
Universe Today

Using Quasars as a New Standard Candle to Define Distance

A new study shows a way to use quasars to gauge distance in the early Universe. The simple question of ‘how far?’ gets at the heart of the history of modern astronomy. Looking out across our galactic backyard into the primordial Universe, different yardsticks—often referred to as ‘standard candles’ —are used to gauge various distances, from near to far.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Bacteria Makes Contaminated Water Drinkable by Snacking On Toxic Metals

Bacteria may get a bad reputation in general, yet it's actually generally healthy and serves an important role in many habitats, including human bodies. From supporting life on Earth to being employed in industrial and medicinal processes, bacteria have their figurative fingers in many pots -- some varieties of bacteria can even filter tainted water and make it safe for human consumption.
SCIENCE
Universe Today

A LEGO® Version of the Very Large Telescope. It Even has a Laser Interferometer

Interferometers are some of the most highly advanced sensor instruments that humans have made. They are used in everything from astronomy to quantum mechanics and have profoundly impacted our understanding of science. But not all interferometers have to be functional. A Dutch astronomer named Frans Snik has just designed one that, while it isn’t function, is inspiring all the same – and it happens to be made out of Lego.
LEGO

Comments / 0

Community Policy