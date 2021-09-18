CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado school shooter sentenced to life in prison

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA school shooter in suburban Denver was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday. Devon Erickson, 20, was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of classmate Kendrick Castillo, along with 45 other charges in connection with the 2019 attack at STEM School Highlands Ranch. Castillo, 18,...

