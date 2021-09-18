Prep Football: Oak Hill drops heartbreaker on homecoming

Trojans, homecoming week is here. Beat the Blazers! The dress up days are as follows: Monday is Hawaiian Day, Tuesday is country vs. country club, Wednesday is white-lie T-shirt day, Thursday is pajama day, and Friday is Trojan Nation Day. The freshmen and sophomore pep-rally will be held Monday with the junior and senior pep-rally occuring Tuesday. All pep-rallies will be held during TNN. School will be dismissed at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sep. 15 for teacher professional development with homecoming practice at 4 p.m. There will be a tailgate breakfast in TNN Thursday, Sept. 16 with Meet the Homecoming Court and the championship pep-rally live streamed. Students will vote for the homecoming queen during TNN Friday with the homecoming parade beginning at 6 p.m. on Main Street followed by the game at 7 p.m. The homecoming queen will be crowned during half-time. Make sure to keep an eye on social media for any additional information. Good luck to the homecoming court.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO