Prep Football: Oak Hill drops heartbreaker on homecoming

By Tyler Jackson
lootpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOak Hill – Lincoln County crashed the homecoming celebration at Oak Hill with a wild come-from-behind win Friday, beating the Red Devils 44-41. Trailing 41-22 late in the third quarter, the Panthers roared back scoring 22 unanswered points for the win. Isaiah Smith led the visitors with 242 yards on...

www.lootpress.com

