CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard County, MD

Firefighters and paramedics from Howard County and Carroll County deal with a house fire in the 900 block of Route 32 on September 17th

scotteblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters battle 1 alarm fire that displaces several residents in Howard County. Just after 5:20 PM on September 17th, firefighters and paramedics from Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (HCDFRS) and the Carroll County Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Route 32 for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved 2 story single family with heavy smoke and fire showing from the front of the structure. Command alerted the taskforce early in the incident. All residents safely evacuated the structure prior to HCDFRS arrival.

scotteblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, MD
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
Carroll County, MD
Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Carroll County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Dog#Hcdfrs
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy