Firefighters and paramedics from Howard County and Carroll County deal with a house fire in the 900 block of Route 32 on September 17th

Firefighters battle 1 alarm fire that displaces several residents in Howard County. Just after 5:20 PM on September 17th, firefighters and paramedics from Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (HCDFRS) and the Carroll County Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Route 32 for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved 2 story single family with heavy smoke and fire showing from the front of the structure. Command alerted the taskforce early in the incident. All residents safely evacuated the structure prior to HCDFRS arrival.