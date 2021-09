Standing in the sweltering Texas sun, Jameson Tilus held both of his children in his arms and described the desperate conditions under the Del Rio International Bridge. The 26-year-old Haitian national and his family arrived about a week ago after crossing the Rio Grande River. Getting food has been difficult, Tilus said, and he worries about all the children, including his own, who are exposed to the extreme heat and a storm that rolled through this weekend.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO