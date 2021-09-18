OHTNYC Plays With Butterflies and Spikes in "Isolation" Collection

Having a hit is a double-edged sword. Designers benefit from exposure when they create a viral item, but they can find themselves boxed in by it. Celebrities have helped make Maisie Wilen’s graphic prints and party dresses ubiquitous, but her resort 2022 show at the famous Boom Boom Room atop the Standard Hotel veered away from those pieces. Instead, Wilen went equestrian, merging her interest in Derby style flourishes and the stylized uniforms of jockeys. Racing silks—the shirt, cap, and jacket worn by professional horsemen—rely on patterns to differentiate each rider. “The prints and colors represent the owner of the racehorse, and [each one] is registered,” explained Wilen backstage. “It’s a signature, much like our prints. I wanted to mix that with romanticism and the techie futuristic themes that exist in my work.”

