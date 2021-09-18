Mary Margaret Barrientes
VICTORIA — Mary Margaret Barrientes, 57, passed away September 13, 2021. She was born in Victoria, TX to Felix Barrientes, Sr. and Mary Zamora on November 29, 1963 . Visitation will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home with burial to follow at Noble San Jose Cemetery, Fannin, Texas.www.victoriaadvocate.com
