GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Three caregivers face charges in the death of an 86-year-old assisted living resident with Alzheimers. Authorities say they left Hazel Place out in the summer heat, unattended for six hours. Her family says she was taken too soon. Place’s children say she lived at the Cappella assisted living home in Grand Junction for three years, after she was diagnosed with Alzheimers. Hazel Place (credit: CBS) They say she was an active woman, who had no other serious health problems. So they couldn’t believe it when on June 14, this summer, they got the call she had passed away. “I...

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO