With only a few weeks left in the regular season, the race for the final Wild Card spot in the National League is heating up, as the San Diego Padres look to keep up with the St. Louis Cardinals when they host the San Francisco Giants in the first of three games on Tuesday night. The Padres head into Tuesday with a 76-73 record, and are now four games back of the Redbirds of the second Wild Card spot.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO