FOOTBALL | Live Oak grinds out win over St. Michael

WATSON -- There wasn’t anything flashy about Live Oak’s win over St. Michael, and that’s fine with Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland. “I’d rather win ugly than lose pretty,” Westmoreland said after the Eagles got rushing touchdowns from Aiden Saunders and T.J. Magee in a 14-0 win over St. Michael on Friday at Live Oak. “We’ve got a lot of things to correct. We’ll enjoy it for about two more hours and we’re back to 0-0 and we’ve got to get ready for South Terrebonne.”