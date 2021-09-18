CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watson, LA

FOOTBALL | Live Oak grinds out win over St. Michael

By Rob DeArmond
Livingston Parish News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATSON -- There wasn’t anything flashy about Live Oak’s win over St. Michael, and that’s fine with Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland. “I’d rather win ugly than lose pretty,” Westmoreland said after the Eagles got rushing touchdowns from Aiden Saunders and T.J. Magee in a 14-0 win over St. Michael on Friday at Live Oak. “We’ve got a lot of things to correct. We’ll enjoy it for about two more hours and we’re back to 0-0 and we’ve got to get ready for South Terrebonne.”

www.livingstonparishnews.com

Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
U.S. POLITICS

