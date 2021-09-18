270 McCormick, Yakima, WA 98908

Country living with easy access to HWY 12. This 3 bed, 2 bath home sits on over an acre of land with territorial and pastoral views. In the front of the home you will find mature trees providing shade for the driveway, the detached garage and the side patio. Stepping inside the home you will enjoy the open concept and all of the great custom storage throughout. The potential for the land use is endless, with space for a garden, RV parking, animals and much more!