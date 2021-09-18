CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

Cowley Summer Salon met, had meal

By Press Release
ctnewsonline.com
 7 days ago

The partners of the Eight and Forty Cowley Summer Salon 321 met Sept. 13 at the Pizza Hut in Winfield. Jo Russell offered the prayer as the meal was served. The business meeting was opened with prayer by Le Chapeau Kathy Jefferies. Le Chapeau Jeffries conducted the opening ritual. La Secretatice /Cassier Claudia Satterlee called the roles of officers, La Chapeau Passe and partners.La Secretatice/Cassier Satterlee read the minutes the June 14 meeting. The minutes were approved as corrected. She then gave the Cassier report that wassailed for audit.

