Reflections

 7 days ago

• Monday, Sept. 19: Two military funerals occurred in Arkansas City yesterday, the people of this town almost to a citizen, turned out to do honor to those two heroes. … At both funerals the churches were more than comfortably filled, and all along the line of march were crowds of people with uncovered heads, to do honor unto the boys. … It was estimated that at the cemetery there were at least one thousand automobiles parked during the services of each funeral. Never was such a crowd seen at funeral services in this city before and probably will never be again. … The last services for Private Shelton Beaty, the first Arkansas City boy to be killed in the world war, were held in the First Methodist church. … Antonio McAdams and Merle Hinton stood guard at the casket as the crowd entered the church. … The funeral of Angus Wheeler Ralston was held at the First Presbyterian church. … Rev. Wm Gardner, pastor … spoke. … The pall bearers … were Dick Haney, Geo. Norris, Louis Morgan, Paul Taylor, Geo. Gardner and Harry Pfisterer.

