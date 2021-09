With Nick Singleton standing with him in the backfield, Gov. Mifflin quarterback Eden Johnson doesn’t get a lot of opportunity to throw the football. But he showed he’s more than capable of doing that. Johnson completed three passes, all for touchdowns, Friday night to help Gov. Mifflin defeat Harrisburg 49-13 at Mifflin Stadium in a battle of previously undefeated teams ranked in the top 15 in Pennsylvania.