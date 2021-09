Barney Bentall and Geoffrey Kelly are veteran musicians. Not only that, they are both multi-award winners and have sold a ton of albums. So joining forces really makes music fans, especially Canadian ones, sit up and take notice. Bentall you know from Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts while Kelly is part of Spirit of the West as well has performed as part of Irish Rovers and the Paperboys. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two, who have been friends for decades, met up at Bentall’s ranch in B.C. During this time the idea and then music for the album came to be. It was as natural/organic as it sounds.

