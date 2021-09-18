NRL 2021 finals week two: Penrith Panthers edge Parramatta Eels – as it happened

Penrith Panthers celebrate victory over Parramatta Eels in their NRL semi-final. Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

Flipping heck, that was good. As absorbing a rugby league contest as you could wish to see.

We’ve seen tries galore and scoreboards ticking over like F1 odometers this season, but nothing to rival the intensity of what the two Western Sydney rivals delivered tonight.

From the kick-off neither side gave an inch, and it remained that way for 80 minutes with barely a stoppage. Despite the unrelenting pace and pressure fatigue never seemed to kick-in and both defences stuck to their tasks throughout.

Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses played superbly, and any moments of real danger came from their boots. There was little creativity outside them though with both coaches happy to play percentages on a night with such fine margins.

Defeat was tough on the Eels, who had enough territory and possession to bag more than six points, but they rarely stretched Penrith’s black wall. The Panthers will be relieved to reach the preliminary final, but they head there after consecutive bruising encounters and lacking their early season zip. Melbourne Storm will be licking their lips.

Thanks for joining me tonight. We’ll be back to do this all again next weekend.

Delight for Penrith, despair for Parramatta. Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

7.44am 07:44

Full-time: Penrith Panthers 8-6 Parramatta Eels

That was intense, brutal, bruising, suffocating, and more besides. Penrith edge it 8-6 and they are through to face the Storm for a place in the grand final.

Penrith Panthers (@PenrithPanthers) FULL-TIME. The West Is Ours.#pantherpride #NRLFinals#NRLPanthersEels pic.twitter.com/kX7DFKTnH3 September 18, 2021

7.42am 07:42

79 mins: Penrith go nowhere fast and Cleary kicks from 25m. Dunster runs to 45. Parramatta have only got two, three drives most remaining. They have the run, but do they have the guile to unlock this black wall? Moses kicks, it’s off feet and Gutherson scoops up expertly. He darts 5m from the line, looks foe the offload and Capewell sticks out a paw to knock-on in the act of attempting an intercept. Scrum to the Eels 5m out!

7.40am 07:40

77 mins: Ferguson, Campbell-Gillard, Niukore, the Eels are busting holes in Penrith’s line and reach 10m out. And play is stopped! Miles behind play Kenny is on the ground after being trodden on in a tackle. Play should not stop for that. And there’s consternation that Pangai Jr is allowed back on despite Penrith using up all their interchanges. Play resumes to the left edge but Gutherson is outmanned. The kick goes to the right and Burton flies for the umpteenth time tonight to deny the Eels.

7.35am 07:35

74 mins: Edwards and Koroisau make darts, the momentum is building - Cleary kicks on the fourth, what’s he thinking? Gutherson is across to gather the loose ball and he has space to run into, galloping to the 30m line, and then there’s a quick set restart. Downfield Parra travel and Moses lofts the garryowen but it’s secured easily in defence. How has fatigue not blown this game apart yet? This is incredible discipline from both units.

7.28am 07:28

67 mins: Luai tries to dart left but the outside defence is brilliant from Parramatta. Yeo and Capewell try the middle, but still there’s no room. Koroisau surely! But no! He’s held up inches short. What about the kick? Ferguson reads Cleary and concedes the drop-out.

Another set for the Panthers, surely, surely they score.

7.22am 07:22

63 mins: Penrith attack the middle, then Edwards is wrapped up on the right. Then, inexplicably, Luai kicks on the third, and it’s a poor dribbler that Gutherson eats up for breakfast. The Eels have done well to resist so much pressure, and the massive boot of Moses sends them back into Penrith’s half.

7.14am 07:14

57 mins: Fatigue is starting to set in now and the defensive lines are fracturing. Yeo busts the line and senses a dangerous offload. The Panthers play the ball quickly and with the Eels chasing their tails Cleary turns them around with a grubber and Gutherson concedes the drop-out. Big few minutes coming up.

7.12am 07:12

55 mins: The Panthers are busy in possession but keep things safe until Clearly lifts a kick that’s claimed on the second effort by Cartwright. Penrith lock Parramatta deep in their own half with a high-pressure set and Moses is forced to kick long. Edwards shrugs off a weak first tackler and the Panthers have a set near halfway.

7.09am 07:09

53 mins: Parramatta have had a couple of long spells of possession and territory tonight without ever really threatening this superb Penrith defence. Moses is busy this set, so is Cartwright, then on the last there’s an attempted long floaty cutout pass to open up the left edge - is this the moment!? - no! Crichton leaps and takes a brilliant intercept that saves a certain try.

7.08am 07:08

51 mins: Six-again for Parra on halfway and the Eels can continue their territorial dominance this half. Lane busts a tackle and there’s a half-chance of a break. He tries to offload but there’s nobody there and the momentum ebbs away. On the last Gutherson dribbles to the right corner with pace and there are bodies coming from all angles to compete for the touchdown. Edwards wins the race and the Eels get another set from a drop-out.

7.06am 07:06

50 mins: Wow! Wow! Wow! Nathan Cleary! From nothing field position on halfway the NSW half sends up an absolutely howitzer of a kick that dips and swirls and teases Blake Ferguson. By the time it comes down from outer space Ferguson is nowhere near securing it. The chasers are up in a flash and a couple of passes later Naden touches down and the on-field call is a try. However, it’s pretty obvious soon afterwards the grounding is dodgy, but the TMO spots an offside before the tape is rolled that far.

7.04am 07:04

48 mins: Cleary is forced to kick from just 20m from his own line, but he belts the Steeden a mile and the Eels have 70m to go. Pensini eats up plenty of those with a nice dart, enabling an attacking garryowen, but it’s taken comfortably by Penrith. This brutal match continues apace. It is relentless.

6.58am 06:58

45 mins: Dunster with a rare break! He coped superbly under the high ball in the left corner and then just ran into space with no Panthers laying a tackle. He gets almost to halfway and the Eels have a platform. Smith and Papali’i make ground, Gutherson runs to 20, and Parramatta are building. They cut left on the last tackle but there’s no room and Gutherson is forced into a hurried grubber and Penrith do what they need to. However, in back play Cleary is holding his shoulder after laying the tackle on the Eels fullback.

6.55am 06:55

43 mins: Penrith start the half on the front foot. They find an offload to reach halfway and allow Cleary to test Ferguson with his boot. Moses responds in kind, and we’re back to the ferocious grind. It’s been a night of one-out runs, and there’s no sign half-time has changed that.

6.44am 06:44

Bunnies fan Harry Sachar has joined in - evening Harry, always a pleasure. “Well, I am in vicarious pain,” he emails. Me too! That was brutal. “A ferocious first half. Great defence by both teams. Though each team probably should have another try on the board having failed to take advantage of an excellent chance. Enthralling stuff, looking forward to the second half.”

I know it’s cliché, but Melbourne will be loving this. There’ll be some tired and sore bodies at the final siren.

6.39am 06:39

Half-time: Penrith 8-6 Parramatta

Oomph! That was a heck of a half of footy. Barely a stoppage in the 40-minutes of play, few mistakes, just masses of hard running and even harder tackling.

All to play for in the second half.

Jarome Luai looks for a gap. Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

6.36am 06:36

39 mins: Parramatta gain good ground going through hands but they fail to recognise one extra pass could have opened up the left edge. Burton does well under Moses’ high ball and he’s awarded a penalty for a high-tackle on his way out.

Blake has passed his HIA for the Eels.

6.34am 06:34

37 mins: Penrith rumble downfield efficiently and there’s a rare offload on the fourth tackle that allows Luai room to shark. Cleary again goes to the sky on the last but this time Dunster is on hand to defuse the bomb. This is relentless, tough, finals footy. I’m exhausted just watching it.

6.33am 06:33

36 mins: Penrith enjoy a solid set that takes them from their own half deep into Parramatta territory. Nothing fancy, but very effective. Cleary goes to the air on the last but Gutherson reads the flight superbly. The Eels have to scrap their way out but Moses once again rescues his side with a magnificent long kick.