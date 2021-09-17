CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Sanchez and Mowry Headed to Regional Golf

Cover picture for the articleFreshman Elle Mowry and Senior Sophia Sanchez are both headed to the Regional Golf Meet. The Sectional Golf Meet was held today at the Valparaiso Country Club. Elle shot a team high 94 and Sophia shot a 106 to advance to the IHSAA Regional next Saturday. To advance to the Regionals, you must be part of the top three teams who post a team score or one of the top three low individuals excluding those individuals who advance with a team. The Regional will be held at Battleground Golf Course in West Lafayette, IN at 9:00 a.m. Tee times will be coming out shortly. Admission is free!

