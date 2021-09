For the first time since 2010, the Holtville Bulldogs are 3-0 in region play. Holtville beat Talladega, 31-22, in the mud and rain on Friday night. The Bulldogs, now 4-1 with a 3-0 record in Class 5A, Region 4, took a commanding four-possession lead in the second half before allowing Talladega (0-5, 0-2) to score two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the game.