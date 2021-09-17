Bagged Kale Recalled at Kroger and Other Grocery Stores
Kroger said Thursday it is recalling its “Kroger Kale” brand of bagged kale, produced by Baker Farms, because the greens could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The kale was sold in 1-pound bags at Kroger stores in Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn and Huntsville, Alabama; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; central and northwest Ohio; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; and northwestern Virginia.www.consumerreports.org
