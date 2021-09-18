Cartersville Remains Perfect With Thrilling Win Over Cherokee
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes (4-0) defeated the Cherokee Warriors on Friday night by a score of 24-14. Cartersville scored on its opening drive, as the Canes stuck with the ground game, which ended with an Amari White touchdown run to give the Canes an early lead. Cartersville stymied the Cherokee offense and before the Warriors could blink, Cartersville had a two-score lead following the Jesus Gutierrez field goal.wbhfradio.org
