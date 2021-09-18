Cass Thumps Ridgeland

The Cass Colonels beat the Ridgeland Panthers on Friday night by a score of 30-6. Both teams opened up the game with run-heavy offenses, and both teams’ defense played exceptionally well in the first quarter. This combination limited the scoring as the score was 0-0 heading into the second quarter.Both offenses heated up in the second quarter, though, and Ridgeland kicked off the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run from their fullback Chase Watkins. Unfortunately, Cass blocked their PAT, so they settled for a 6-0 lead with around 10 minutes left in the second quarter.