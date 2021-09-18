True courage speaks when all are condemning
There are few instances of good news that I can imagine that do not require courage in one form or another. Sometimes it is required of the recipient. “You got the job.” “You are going to be a mother/father.” We do not think of these events as requiring courage, but to face them without some measure leaves us with uncertainty and doubt. Sometimes it is required of the deliverer. “There is hope for your situation, but you need to make some changes.” Again, we may not think of this as courage, but its absence can leave us bereft of the encouraging words needed to provoke change.www.the-messenger.com
Comments / 0