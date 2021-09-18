CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntersville, NC

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $350,000

mooresvilletribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been looking for new construction with four bedrooms in Huntersville that you can actually afford, then your wait might be over. That is if you don't let anyone snag this house before you get there! Not only will you appreciate being just minutes from I77 or 485, but you'll also love being close to schools, close to Uptown Charlotte, and near dozens of restaurants, parks, greenways, golf courses, & other great amenities. When you're at home, you'll enjoy the open floor plan, spacious kitchen, and the extra room on the lower level that's perfect work working from home, working out, or simply working on that book you've meant to finish. When the day is through, kick back in the upper-level owner's suite and relax, this is your home, and you deserve it! Like all Remington Homes, this one is built last with quality materials, including granite countertops, Moen plumbing fixtures, & Carrier HVAC equipment, all carefully selected and installed to provide a lifetime of enjoyment.

mooresvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntersville, NC
Real Estate
City
Huntersville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Huntersville, NC
Business
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

North Korea says hope is alive for peace, summit with the South

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - North Korea is willing to consider another inter-Korean summit if mutual respect between the rivals can be assured, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday, citing Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The comment comes just a day after...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Plumbing#Golf Course#Bedroom Home#Carrier

Comments / 0

Community Policy