How French Girls Are Updating Their Apartments for Fall

Unlike the holiday season—when I will quite literally hand over a full paycheck in the name of channeling Buddy The Elf with new ornaments, twinkle lights (always more twinkle lights), and a fresh garland—I simply can’t bring myself to make my bank account suffer for my fall home decor. I obviously love fall (I was born in the ’90s, after all), but the season always seems to escape so quickly that I find I barely have time to slow down and enjoy it before I’m putting up my Christmas tree. Still, I can’t let September come and go without making some key changes around my home to welcome the new season and prepare for several months of hunkering down, hosting dinner parties, and indulging in movie nights on the sofa. Below, I’m sharing six simple ways to make your home cozy just in time for fall.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO