Reviewed: The One Product Our Beauty Writer Never Thought She’d Splurge On
Sleeping with Black hair, no matter the style, usually means having it protected somehow. Whether that’s a bonnet, scarf, du-rag, satin/silk pillowcase—Black women and men have been protecting our hair when we sleep for centuries. My method of sleep protection usually depends on the style I’m rocking at the moment; however, I may have finally found the product to work with any style. I tried the Grace Eleyae SLAP (Satin-Lined Cap), and it’s the first product to comfortably stay on through the night, no matter the style, and prevent frizz. Here’s why it’s become the most important step in my entire hair routine and why it is worth the splurge:theeverygirl.com
