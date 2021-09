McIntosh County Academy jumped out to an 18-point lead over Bryan County in the first quarter, and rode the momentum to its first win of the season 42-0 Friday at The Ship. The Buccaneers (1-2-1, 1-0 Region 3-A Public) entered the contest having scored just three touchdowns over their first three games before exceeding that output in 12 minutes of game time. By halftime, MCA led Bryan 30-0.