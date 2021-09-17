The Latino Chamber of Commerce of SE WI Announces Powerful Speakers for 2nd Latino Economic Unsummit

MILWAUKEE, WI – September 15, 2021 – The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeast Wisconsin (LCCSEW) is excited to announce speakers and details about their upcoming 2nd annual Latino Economic Unsummit to be held on September 24 in Milwaukee. The focus of this event will be on economic recovery after the pandemic and on igniting structural and meaningful change to the Latino Entrepreneurial Ecosystem. The presenting sponsor of this event is Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin.