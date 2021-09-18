CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $606,565

Daily Progress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Riverwood, featuring Charlottesville's most affordable new homes on private homesites w/ a 5-acre community park! The Ballenger features 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage for an early 2022 move-in. Plus, the a spacious owner’s suite with private bath and two walk-in closets, plus an open-concept main level with gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in the final section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the new community park & steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $4,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*

dailyprogress.com

