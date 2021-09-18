CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $265,000

Statesville Record & Landmark
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMULTIPLE OFFERS... DEADLINE FOR ALL OFFERS IS SATURDAY, 9/4/21 AT 12:00 pm**NEAR COMPLETION** Charming new farmhouse style home with 10' kitchen island! Granite countertops, luxury vinyl tile throughout (no carpet), tiled primary shower, WIC, tiled tub surround, 5 panel doors, custom built vent hood, LG appliances, covered front porch with solid wood, 6-pane glass front door, Douglas Fir posts w/bracing detail and back porch off dining area with same. Owner has included interior design touches that make this home have a custom feel and neutral palette. Encapsulated crawl space. Partial brick along with board & baton style vinyl siding, to be concrete driveway, on partially wooded lot. Positioned on quiet inset within Meadowview Estates. No HOA and no city taxes! Agent has partial ownership interest in property. Completion expected approximately mid-October.

