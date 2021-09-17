CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets End Week Lower; China's Regulatory Push Continues

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets began and ended this week on some rough notes leading to stocks underperforming overall for the week. China dominated headlines after reports that the government intends to break up the financial giant Ant Group. The report came before news that the casino industry will likely be facing increased regulation in Macau and the appointment of government representatives could be made to oversee operations. As a result, U.S. casino stocks with operations in Macau fell sharply on Wednesday and extended losses on Thursday as investors took in the information.

www.investorsobserver.com

