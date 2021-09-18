The big security check | c’t uplink 39.7
If you have problems playing the video, please activate JavaScript. The weekly c’t podcast c’t uplink is available …. Every day dozens of attacks pound down on us all: spam emails with Trojans attached, automated attacks on routers and servers, third-party login attempts on Twitter and Facebook. We have therefore invited my colleagues and security experts Ronald Eikenberg and Sylvester Tremmel for the current episode of c’t uplink. The two go through typical attack scenarios step by step and explain where these attacks actually come from and how you can protect yourself against them.marketresearchtelecast.com
