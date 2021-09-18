CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Transport turnaround: sharing offers in Berlin are being regulated

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Berlin is introducing new requirements for providers of rental cars, rental bicycles and scooters. The main aim of a law passed by the House of Representatives is to regulate and control the offers more closely. The new regulation makes it clear that the commercial offer of rental vehicle and sharing fleets is a special use of roads. A prerequisite is therefore an official permit, which is subject to a fee.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
sgmagazine.com

This new car-sharing subscription service is a cool, modern mode of transportation

Car-sharing is hardly a novel idea, but when it is offered as a subscription service, that’s where things get interesting. Consider the new wallet-friendly car subscription plan by Tribecar, where users can opt in at a mere $88 (U.P. S$128) per month, and access a range of vehicles—from motorcycles to sedans and even SUVs.
TRAFFIC
The Dispatch

Berlin Rejects Two Parcel Buy Offers

BERLIN – Elected officials have rejected two unsolicited offers for a portion of Heron Park. Town officials said this week that two offers — one for $100,000 and one for $150,000 — were received and rejected by the Berlin Town Council late last month. Both were for Parcel 57, the not-quite 10-acre southwest portion of Heron Park.
BERLIN, MD
US News and World Report

Volkswagen Files Offer for Europcar With French Market Regulator

BERLIN (Reuters) - A consortium led by Volkswagen on Monday handed in a proposal for a takeover of Europcar Mobility Group to France's market regulator AMF, Volkswagen said on Monday, following through on an announcement in July that an offer was underway. Volkswagen, which has teamed up with asset manager...
BUSINESS
rochesterfirst.com

Floshare: Car-share program in Rochester promotes eco-friendly transportation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new car-sharing program in Rochester is offering residents an affordable and eco-friendly alternative means to transportation. Flower City Car Share, of Floshare for short, now has four 100% electronic vehicles available to be rented: Two stationed at the Rochester Public Market and two more at St. Mary’s Hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Corona
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Britain Herald

Kern Mortgage in Berlin says small size allows it to offer best prices possible to clients

Local mortgage company Kern Mortgage may be small, but its founder says its small size is necessary for delivering the best prices possible to clients. President and founder Peter Kern had been selling mortgages for 15 years, most recently with the Bank of England, when he realized he could better service his customers by starting his own mortgage company.
BERLIN, CT
The Motley Fool

Could This News Spark a Turnaround for Ocugen?

Ocugen holds co-commercialization rights to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in the U.S. and Canada. The FDA has advised Ocugen to take a traditional -- and longer -- path to Covaxin commercialization in the U.S. The World Health Organization soon may weigh in on Covaxin. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares were flying high earlier...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WTNH.com

Connecticut Basement Systems shares offerings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re a homeowner, making sure every inch of your home is up to date can be a daunting task. People usually start with what’s seen most, like the outside or kitchen, but what about our basements?. Here to tell us why we should focus...
NEW HAVEN, CT
BBC

Covid jabs being offered to 12 to 15 year olds in Guernsey

A single dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to those aged 12-15 in Guernsey. The Committee for Health and Social Care said it "considered the health and wider social benefits to this cohort". The decision brings Guernsey in line with the UK and Jersey. The Pfizer vaccine on offer...
WORLD
grmag.com

Harvey Automotive – offering transportation excellence and exceptional customer service since 1966

As a fixture in the West Michigan community, Harvey Automotive has been no stranger to change, moving in 1969 from its downtown location to 28th Street SE and undergoing a series of remodels over the years to keep up with shifting times. Over the years, the dealerships have been awarded various designations, including Elite of Lexus status, underscoring their commitment to the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Harvey Automotive is still a local, family-owned and -operated group, and the community is very important to them. They are pleased to continue that community support now and in the future.
CARS
theblockcrypto.com

Kentucky regulator orders Celsius to stop offering crypto accounts

Crypto lending company Celsius has been ordered to stop offering interest-bearing accounts in the U.S. state of Kentucky. The state’s securities regulator issued an emergency cease and desist notice on September 24, becoming the fourth state regulator to take action against Celsius in recent days. Regulators in New Jersey and...
KENTUCKY STATE
kfgo.com

Volkswagen files offer for Europcar with French market regulator

BERLIN (Reuters) – A consortium led by Volkswagen on Monday handed in a proposal for a takeover of Europcar Mobility Group to France’s market regulator AMF, Volkswagen said on Monday, following through on an announcement in July that an offer was underway. Volkswagen, which has teamed up with asset manager...
hot96.com

Volkswagen files offer for Europcar with French market regulator

BERLIN (Reuters) – A consortium led by Volkswagen on Monday handed in a proposal for a takeover of Europcar Mobility Group to France’s market regulator AMF, Volkswagen said on Monday, following through on an announcement in July that an offer was underway. Volkswagen, which has teamed up with asset manager...
BERLIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy