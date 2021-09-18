Transport turnaround: sharing offers in Berlin are being regulated

As a fixture in the West Michigan community, Harvey Automotive has been no stranger to change, moving in 1969 from its downtown location to 28th Street SE and undergoing a series of remodels over the years to keep up with shifting times. Over the years, the dealerships have been awarded various designations, including Elite of Lexus status, underscoring their commitment to the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Harvey Automotive is still a local, family-owned and -operated group, and the community is very important to them. They are pleased to continue that community support now and in the future.

