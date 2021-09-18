Transport turnaround: sharing offers in Berlin are being regulated
Berlin is introducing new requirements for providers of rental cars, rental bicycles and scooters. The main aim of a law passed by the House of Representatives is to regulate and control the offers more closely. The new regulation makes it clear that the commercial offer of rental vehicle and sharing fleets is a special use of roads. A prerequisite is therefore an official permit, which is subject to a fee.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0