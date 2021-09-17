Deerfield Beach Florida Practice For Sale

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article“Just Listed” DEERFIELD BEACH FL $350,000.00 Serving this southeast Florida beach community area for the last 22 years. A 2500 sq. ft. clinic. A 3 year gross average is $398,359.00. Over 50% CASH. Averaging 26 new patients per month. Clinic has EHR w/Chirotouch and on-site non/digital X-ray. Chiropractic techniques of choice are Diversified and Drop. Deerfield Beach offers Florida living at its best with amazing beaches, restaurants, boating , golf and tennis. All this makes this a great area to live, work and raise family. The current doctor wishes to sell in order to retire. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.

